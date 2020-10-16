President Donald Trump on Friday shared a satire article from the Babylon Bee about Twitter which jokingly claimed the website shut down its entire network with a sledgehammer to stop news about Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden from spreading online.

“Wow, this has never been done in history,” Trump wrote. “This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T.”

Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News https://t.co/JPmjOrKPcr via @TheBabylonBee Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2020

The Babylon Bee markets its satire website as “fake news you can trust” and routinely runs outrageous headlines.

In reality, Twitter suffered heavy service outages on Thursday as it also took fire for censoring news about former Vice President Joe Biden from the New York Post.

Twitter users reacted to Trump’s message by noting the Babylon Bee’s satirical nature and questioning whether the president was referring to himself as “Big T.”

After Trump noticed that it was trending, he clarified that “Big T” stood for “Big Tech.”

“Big T was not a reference to me, but rather to Big Tech, which should have been properly pointed out in Twitter’s Fake Trending Section!”