Twitter Allows Rachel Maddow and an Army of Leftists to Spread Rudy Giuliani Misinformation

In another sign that Big Tech’s rules on “disinformation” only run one-way, Twitter failed to act on a viral message posted on its platform containing a doctored image purporting to be a text message between Rudy Giuliani and Ivanka Trump. Rachel Maddow and an army of Twitter verified leftists spread the image, which deleted after the student that originally tweeted it called it a “parody.”

Earlier today, a student Democrat activist, Nick Roberts claimed to have successfully fooled Rudy Giuliani. Roberts claimed that he tricked the former New York Mayor into thinking texts from him were in fact from Ivanka Trump.

To back up his claim, he posted a doctored picture of a text exchange between himself and Giuliani.

Hours later, Roberts admitted to falsifying the picture, but not before it had accumulated tens of thousands of shares and millions of views across Twitter.

I decided to delete my Rudy Giuliani parody tweet. I apologize to all who took seriously. I was surprised by the reaction given the lack of reaction to similar parody tweets in the past. I’ll make sure in the future to flag satire tweets which aren’t real. — Nick Roberts (@nickroberts317) October 21, 2020

“I decided to delete my Rudy Giuliani parody tweet. I apologize to all who took seriously,” said Roberts. “I was surprised by the reaction given the lack of reaction to similar parody tweets in the past. I’ll make sure in the future to flag satire tweets which aren’t real.”

Roberts’ “parody” tweet was uncritically shared by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, Politico contributing editor David Freedlander, “Trump-Russia” expert at the Center for American Progress, Max Bergmann, and many other liberal Twitter luminaries.

Despite posting misinformation that could influence an election that subsequently went viral across the platform, Roberts’ account does not appear to have been penalized by the platform.

Twitter also has not issued any official fact-check about the matter, or made any effort at all to inform users that the viral photo is false. No company spokesperson responded to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

7 days have passed since the Post published the first story in our Hunter Biden laptop exposé. We still cannot access @nypost Twitter account, despite @jack's apology. — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) October 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the New York Post, one of the first newspapers established in the United States, remains locked out of Twitter because of legitimate reporting on the Biden family’s ongoing corruption scandal.

