Google and Twitter CEOs Refuse to Admit Their Employees Are Overwhelmingly Leftist

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that he believes his employees leans left politically during Wednesday’s Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Big Tech. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey did not answer whether they believe their employees lean politically right or left. The Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe are all notorious for their leftist progressive employees.

“We have public reports that you have different chat forums in all of your companies, and also public reports where the few conservatives that might work for your company have certainly been harassed on those types of forums,” said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) during Wednesday’s hearing.

“I don’t expect you to have taken a poll of your employees, but I just want to get kind of a sense — because I think it’s pretty obvious — would you say that the political ideology of the employees at your company is, let’s say 50/50? Conservative vs. liberal/progressive? Or do you think it’s closer to 90 percent liberal, 10 percent conservative?” asked Johnson of the three CEOs.

In response to the senator’s question, Zuckerberg admitted that he believes his company base consists of a majority of politically left-leaning individuals.

“I don’t know the exact number, but I would guess that our employee base skews left-leaning,” said the Facebook CEO.

As for the Google and Twitter CEOs, they did not successfully answer the question.

“I don’t know the makeup of our employees, because it’s not something we ask or focus on,” said Dorsey.

As for Pichai, the CEO instead mentioned how many employees the company has, dodging the question as to what he believes the political ideology breakdown is among Google employees.

“We have over 100,000 employees,” said Pichai. “For the past two years we have hired greater than 50 percent of out workforce outside California.”

“It does tend to be proportionate to the areas where we are in,” he added. “But we do have — we have a million message boards at Google, we have groups, like, Republicans, liberals, conservatives, and so on, and we have definitely made an effort to make sure people of all viewpoints are welcome.”

