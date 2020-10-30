Facebook Adds Bogus ‘Fact Check’ to Grenell Post About Biden Tax Plan

Facebook added a “fact check” from the Associated Press to a post by former acting Director of National Intelligence, Ric Grenell, accusing Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden of wanting to raise taxes on Americans. Grenell posted a video of Biden’s own words, which the AP says “lacks context.”

“I posted to @Facebook the video of @JoeBiden saying he would raise taxes. He said it. It’s a video. And this is what Facebook does to the post of Biden’s actual words,” said Grenell on Twitter.

The video shows Joe Biden telling a voter, “if you elect me your taxes are going to be raised not cut.”

“If you elect me, your taxes are gonna be RAISED, not cut.”@JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/8CtXcWbztv — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 28, 2020

I posted to @Facebook the video of @JoeBiden saying he would raise taxes. He said it. It’s a video. And this is what Facebook does to the post of Biden’s actual words. pic.twitter.com/7oKokRJG2f — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 29, 2020

“The former Malaysian Prime Minister is saying Muslims have a right to kill French people and the President of Iran consistently calls for gays to be pushed off buildings but posting an actual video of Joe Biden speaking is censored. Facebook and Twitter are out of control,” Grenell told Breitbart News.

The Associated Press “fact check” added to the Facebook post claims the video is “missing context” because it doesn’t quote Biden’s full tax plan, including his promise not raise income taxes on those who make less than $400,000 a year.

However, numerous instances of the Democrats taking comments from President Trump out of context, including the “very fine people” hoax are typically not fact-checked by Facebook.

In addition to suppressing the New York Post’s bombshell Biden-Ukraine story, Facebook has also censored ads from the Trump campaign highlighting Antifa violence.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied censoring the Post’s content at a hearaing of the Senate Commerce Committee earlier this week, but social media analytics shows that his platform’s actions reduced the reach of the Post’s story to around half that of high profile anti-Trump stories.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. His new book, #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election, which contains exclusive interviews with sources inside Google, Facebook, and other tech companies, is currently available for purchase.