1,000+ Business Profs Beg Corporate Leaders to Support Joe Biden

Over 1,000 business professors from American universities and colleges around the country have signed a letter that urges America’s business leaders to endorse Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Tuesday’s presidential election. The letter claims that President Donald Trump poses a “threat to the Republic.”

According to a report by Campus Reform, over 1,000 business professors from colleges around the nation have signed a letter that aggressively condemns President Trump and praises Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The letter urges business leaders to publicly announce their support for Biden this week.

It is time for business leaders to follow suit and speak out against the threat Trump poses to our country. For a profession that incessantly proclaims the importance of corporate values, makes much ado about CSR initiatives, and proudly embraces a commitment to everything from sustainability, to inclusion, to ethical business practices, it is unacceptable and immoral to remain silent at this time. As the growing list of open letters and editorial statements from other groups makes clear, publicly supporting the Democratic candidate in this election is not a political act. It is an act of conscience.

The letter encourages business leaders to denounce President Trump and to declare that he is a “threat to the Republic.” Additionally, it asks journalists to question business leaders on their feelings about President Trump.

It is time for business leaders to declare publicly what so many have been saying privately: that President Trump is unfit to lead and is a threat to the Republic. And it is time for journalists to start asking America’s CEOs whether they believe four more years of Trump would be good for the country. Ensuring that the Republic survives is not a partisan issue. Demanding a peaceful transfer of power ought not to reveal your political affiliation. And safeguarding our laws, institutions, and norms is important to both Republicans and Democrats.

The letter was seemingly inspired by similar letters drafted by members of various professions that have called on their peers to support Biden in Tuesday’s election. The letter cites similar efforts by groups of scientists, national security leaders, and the Department of Justice employees that have endorsed Biden this year.

Breitbart News reported in October that a former George Mason University professor called on Americans to “topple” the government if Trump is reelected in November.

“Here’s the thing: if the worst-case scenario happens next week, Americans don’t need to just ‘protest.’ They need to actively try to topple the government,” the professor wrote in a tweet.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.