American U. Profs Promise to Help Students Jailed During Election Protests

Professors at American University promised in a letter released this week that they would help students jailed during election protests. The professors that signed onto the letter claim that they would offer extensions on assignments and excused absences to students that participate in election protests.

According to a report by Campus Reform, dozens of professors at American University signed onto a letter in which they claimed that they will help students that face legal consequences over their participation in post-election protests.

In the letter, the professors promise to help students that face “imprisonment or injury” due to their participation in protests. The letter states that professors will provide assignment extensions and excused absences to students that face jail time as a result of their role in protest events.

“There is a significant chance that demonstrations and other forms of activism calling for social justice and democracy will be a regular part of the days and weeks after the election,” the letter reads. “If this does occur, we expect that many AU students will want to participate in and lead such efforts.”

