Virginia Wesleyan U. Expels Student for Hosting Early Thanksgiving Dinner

According to a local news report, a graduate student and member of the Virginia Wesleyan University basketball team was expelled this week over her decision to host a “Friendsgiving” dinner at her home. The university claims that the event violated its guidelines on social distancing.

The student, Makenna McSweeney, claims that she was dismissed from the university simply for hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for the members of the women’s basketball team. All attendees were suspended from on-campus housing by the university following the event.

“It was a very quick, short [meeting]: ‘You had a gathering you’re dismissed from the school completely,’” McSweeney said.

In a statement, the university said that they will continue to uphold its “strict COVID-19 safety measures and protocols.” They went on to say that McSweeney and the “team members violated these measures with a gathering in an off-campus apartment.”

McSweeney’s neighbor called the university after an altercation with one of the guests. The report claims that the neighbor got into a “physical altercation” with one of McSweeney’s guests over a parking spot near her home.

“(One of the team members was) telling me that I need to ‘Get the blank blank blank out of her face,’ and I need to mind my blanking business, and I need to carry my ‘old blank blank blank into the house,’” the neighbor said.

Breitbart News reported this week that a dean at Virginia Wesleyan University resigned over a Facebook post in which he criticized Joe Biden supporters. The dean resigned from both his administrative and teaching positions as a result of the controversy.

