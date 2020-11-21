Tesla Crash Rains Flaming Batteries into Nearby Homes

The driver of a Tesla in Oregon collided with a power pole and multiple trees at 100 mph this week, sending burning batteries flying into nearby homes.

Fox 12 Oregon reports that the driver of a 2019 Tesla Model S collided with a telephone pole causing parts of the car to enter nearby homes and damaged an apartment complex in Corvallis, Oregon, this week. Police stated that the driver was traveling eastbound in excess of 100 miles per hour when he lost control, left the roadway, and drove 300 feet before stopping.

The Tesla was badly damaged after hitting a power pole, shearing it off at the base, as well as knocking over two trees and a telephone junction box. Police added that hundreds of small flaming batteries that power the Tesla were spread all across the area due to the crash.

Batteries entered two different homes in the area by breaking through windows with one landing on a person’s lap and another landing on a bed setting fire to it. A tire that flew from the vehicle also struck a second-story siding of a nearby apartment complex, the force ruptured the water pipes within the wall which destroyed a bathroom and flooded the downstairs portion of the building.

The driver fled the scene after the crash but was located three blocks away where he was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Police stated that the driver, identified as a man named Dylan Milota, was impaired by marijuana and was cited at the hospital for driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit and run, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.

Anyone in the area who finds one of the batteries that was thrown from the vehicle has been asked to contact Corvallis Regional Communication Center at 541-766-6914. It is advised not to touch the batteries if found.

