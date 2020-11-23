U. of Miami College Rpublicans Praise School’s Stance on Free Speech

The University of Miami College Republicans group is praising the university this week over its commitment to free speech on campus. In October, university president Julio Fenk argued that the vandalism of a pro-Trump campus display was an “unacceptable act of disrespect” that ran against the university’s emphasis on the free and open exchange of ideas.

According to a report by Campus Reform, the College Republicans at the University of Miami are praising their university’s commitment to free speech this week. After a pro-Trump campus display was vandalized in October, university president Julio Fenk stepped in to defend free speech, arguing that silencing “opinions is anathema to who we are at the University of Miami.”

“While many have attempted to silence and harass our members for standing by us in our support for POTUS, we are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from the university administration,” the College Republicans chapter said through a spokesperson. “One of the key pillars, and most valuable attribute, of our society, is freedom of speech and we are thankful that the university has stood by us in recognizing this.“

In October, University of Miami President Julio Fenk condemned vandalists that destroyed a pro-Trump display on campus. The display, a large campaign sign that was placed on campus, was covered with a poster that read: “White supremacists: get off my campus!” Shortly after the poster was removed, the pro-Trump display was covered in black ink.

University of Miami College Republicans (@UMCRs) received permission to display a sign in support of @realDonaldTrump on campus Within hours, the sign was vandalized multiple times by students before being removed & discarded by a faculty member pic.twitter.com/e8UCoEBNui — Sofia Carbone (@sofiaicarbone) October 28, 2020

In an email to the university community, Fenk said that the vandalism was an attempt to “thwart” free expression.

“The College Republicans chapter at the University of Miami utilized the process afforded to all student groups to exercise their right to free speech, yet someone attempted to thwart their expression. This is an unacceptable act of disrespect, and those found responsible will be held accountable,” Frenk said, Fenk went on to say that silencing “opinions is anathema to who we are at the University of Miami.”

Breitbart News reported last week that Professor Daniel Ravicher of the University of Miami Law School claimed that he may be fired by the university over pro-Trump tweets that he published following the presidential election.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.