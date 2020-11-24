District Attorney: Apple Security Chief Attempted to Bribe Sheriff’s Office with iPads for Concealed Carry Permits

Apple executive Thomas Moyer was indicted in California this week over his alleged bribery of government officials with hundreds of iPads in exchange for concealed weapon permits. Moyer allegedly offered a local sheriff’s office 200 iPads worth $70,000 in exchange for four concealed carry licenses.

According to a report by CNBC, Apple Chief Security Officer Thomas Moyer was indicted this week after he allegedly attempted to bribe a Santa Clara sheriff’s office with $70,000 worth of iPads.

Moyer is accused of attempting to bribe the Santa Clara County Sheriff by promising to donate 200 iPads to the sheriff’s department in exchange for four concealed carry permits.

Moyer’s attorney, Ed Swanson, claims that Moyer will be acquitted at trial. ″Tom Moyer is innocent of the charges filed against him. He did nothing wrong and has acted with the highest integrity throughout his career. We have no doubt he will be acquitted at trial,” Swanson said in a short statement.

Swanson claims that Moyer’s indictment is the product of an ongoing conflict between the Santa Clara County Sheriff and the local law enforcement officials. “Ultimately, this case is about a long, bitter and very public dispute between the Santa Clara County Sheriff and the District Attorney, and Tom is collateral damage to that dispute,” Swanson explained.

Apple, through a spokesperson, has defended Moyer. The company claims that an internal investigation revealed that Moyer did not engage in the alleged bribery.

“We expect all of our employees to conduct themselves with integrity. After learning of the allegations, we conducted a thorough internal investigation and found no wrongdoing,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement.

