Bokhari: ‘Political Elites Did Nothing While Big Tech Subverted Democracy’

Breitbart News senior technology correspondent Allum Bokhari appeared on a special episode of the Jesse Kelly Show to discuss his book, DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal the Election.

Bokhari’s book details “countless leaks” from inside Google, Facebook, and Twitter, proving their efforts to sway the 2020 election against President Trump.

Bokhari told Kelly that nothing was done to address the Big Tech problem because political elites and the deep state benefit from Silicon Valley censorship.

Calling the book “maybe one all should have read” before the election, Kelly asked if Bokhari had a “crystal ball” that predicted Big Tech’s election interference.

“While I don’t have a crystal ball, I do have a network of sources inside Silicon Valley who were relentlessly warning me, year after year, that Big Tech was absolutely set on swaying the outcome of this election,” said Bokhari.

“We got countless leaks, countless smoking guns from inside these companies. We got Google search blacklists, we got their ‘Good Censor’ briefing document, we had sources telling me about how they use hidden ‘quality scores’ to downrank certain media — confirmed today by the New York Times by the way… So there’s just a mountain of evidence.”

“What really annoys me is that even though we had all this evidence, over the past four years, outlined in this book, months before the election – years before the election in some cases – nothing was done about it. All the politicians and institutions that are meant to defend the public interest against corporate abuses of power like this, they stood by and did nothing as these tech giants subverted democracy.”

“The wider political establishment; the deep state, the NGOs, the mainstream media, political elites – they realized how powerful these platforms were in 2016, how dangerous they were to their power by allowing these emergent movements to come out of nowhere and supplant them.”

You can watch Bokhari’s full interview with Jesse Kelly below, and purchase Deleted here.