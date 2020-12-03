Michigan State Says On-Campus Students Perform Better Than Off-Campus Peers

Michigan State University announced this week that students residing on campus are academically out-performing their off-campus peers. An analysis conducted by researchers at the university revealed that students living on campus graduate at a rate that is 2.5 percent higher than those that choose to live off-campus. As a result, Michigan State announced that incoming students will be required to live on campus for at least two years.

According to a local news report, Michigan State University announced in a press release on Tuesday that incoming students will be required to live on campus for two years. The rule change was motivated by a recent internal study that revealed that students that live on campus graduate at a higher rate than students that live off-campus or attend classes remotely.

“Descriptive analysis conducted by MSU’s Office of Institutional Research shows that undergraduates who live on campus for their first two years at MSU have graduation rates about 2.5 percentage points higher than their peers who live on campus only their first year,” the press release reads. “The difference in graduation rates between students who live on or off in their second year is larger for students from some underserved groups, almost 10 percentage points.”

With the adoption of the second-year living requirement, the university is effectively enforcing a policy that has been in the university’s student handbook for decades. The policy was most recently enforced in the early 1980s.

Students around the nation have voiced concerns about remote learning. Breitbart News reported in April that 77 percent of college students believe that the quality of their education dropped after courses moved online at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Breitbart News reported in May that public universities in the state of Michigan could collectively lose as much as $1 billion as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus updates.