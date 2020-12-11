Facebook Confirms It Will Not Require Employees to Get Coronavirus Vaccine Before Returning to Office

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that employees of the social media giant will not be forced to receive the coronavirus vaccine in order to return to work.

The Telegraph reports that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has stated that employees will not need to receive the coronavirus vaccine in order to return to work. During a recent company meeting, Zuckerberg confirmed that Facebook’s staff of more than 50,000 employees will not be required to receive the vaccine.

The majority of Facebook employees have been working remotely during the pandemic. Zuckerberg pointed out on the recent call that some employees had already returned to Facebook offices in countries outside the United States with fewer coronavirus cases.

Zuckerberg further told staff that he believed that the vaccines are a positive development but warned staff to continue to socially distance and follow coronavirus guidelines as vaccines are rolled out.

Last month, Zuckerberg discussed the coronavirus vaccines and the need for the public to have confidence in it during a Facebook Live discussion with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci stated at the time: “The challenge is going to be to convince people to get vaccinated.”

Facebook announced earlier this month that it plans to remove false claims about coronavirus vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts. In October, Google-owned YouTube made a similar promise. The decision expands Facebook’s current rules relating to falsehoods and conspiracy theories related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook states that it takes down any misinformation that poses a risk of “imminent” harm, and labels and reduces other false claims that fail to reach that threshold. In a blog post, Facebook stated that the global policy change came in response to recent news that coronavirus vaccines would begin rolling out worldwide beginning soon.

Mark Zuckerberg has already announced Facebook’s intention of partnering with Joe Biden with his “COVID response.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com