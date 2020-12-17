American U. ‘Mini-Mester’ of 2 Months Will Cost Students $5K for Living Expenses

Students at American University will only be permitted to live on campus in the spring for two months. The “mini-mester” program being offered by the university will cost students $5,205 just for living expenses.

According to a report by the College Fix, American University has invited students to return to campus in the spring between March and May of 2021. The program, which has been dubbed a “mini-mester,” will cost students $5,205 on top of their standard tuition fees.

The cost of the program will cover a single dormitory room, a meal plan, and a health insurance plan. Students will not be permitted to opt-out of the health insurance plan. Students that participate in the program will be required to undergo coronavirus testing twice each week.

American University President Sylvia Burwell said the “mini-mester” program was designed to reignite the spirit that drives the university’s community.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity to strengthen the communities that students have been forming and building so creatively this year,” Burwell wrote in a statement. “While American University will continue dynamic virtual engagements in the months ahead, we look forward to this next phase of our return to campus as we ramp up for summer and fall.”

Breitbart News reported in November that professors at American University promised to help students that were arrested during election protests. A group of professors said in a letter that they would offer extensions on assignments and excused absences to students that participated in the protests.

