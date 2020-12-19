Marjorie Taylor Greene: Assange, Snowden Risked Their Lives to Expose Deep State

Incoming Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who won her election on a staunchly pro-Trump message, has joined a chorus of voices calling for a presidential pardon for the founder of WikiLeaks, journalist Julian Assange.

Greene also called for the pardon of NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, who shined light on the agency’s surveillance of Americans in 2013 — exposing anti-Trump deep state operative James Clapper for lying to Congress in the process.

Greene joined Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), and Thomas Massie (R-KY) in calling for the pardons of the two bête noires of the anti-Trump deep state.

As Breitbart News reported last week, conservatives including Tucker Carlson are defending the work of Assange:

Morris urged Trump to exercise his legal authority to issue a pre-emptive pardon to Assange to keep him out of the hands of the Deep State. “Once he [Assange] gets to the U.S. he will be in the hands of the Deep State. That’s why I pleaded with the President to show the mercy the Deep State will not show Julian if he is extradited,” she said. Carlson defended the work of the WikiLeaks founder as legitimate journalism, a point that has also been made by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Lawyer Alan Dershowitz has also argued that there is “no constitutional difference” between WikiLeaks and the New York Times.

“@RealDonaldTrump should issue a full pardon to Julian Assange and Edward Snowden,” said Congresswoman-elect Greene in a message on Twitter.

“Each risked his life to expose the crimes of Barack Obama and the Deep State against the American people. Let them be free!”

I agree with @TulsiGabbard, @RepThomasMassie, and @mattgaetz!@realDonaldTrump should issue a full pardon to Julian Assange and Edward @Snowden. Each risked his life to expose the crimes of Barack Obama and the Deep State against the American people. Let them be free! https://t.co/hMyLHCFwIb — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 27, 2020

Greene, who was elected to represent Georgia’s 14th congressional district, is a staunch Trump supporter.

She recently said she would vote to reject electoral votes from states with “massive voter fraud.”

“Georgia Republicans are FIRED UP For Congress to do our job,” said Greene. “That’s why I’m excited to join [Rep. Mo Brooks] to REJECT electoral votes from states with massive voter fraud. We have [President Trump’s] back because he’s always had ours.”

