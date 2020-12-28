Townhall Reporter: Young People ‘Don’t Need College to Succeed’

A popular reporter claims that young Americans no longer need to attend college to succeed. Townhall reporter Julio Rosas argued recently that hardworking young people can get ahead without a college degree. According to Rosas, “You don’t need a college degree to succeed. I understand why some people think they do, but there are other ways to streamline that process and build the brand.”

Rosas says that he fell in love with journalism after a period of exploring his interests. “In 2016, Bill Montgomery and Stephen Rowe asked me if I wanted to write for Hypeline,” Rosas said in a comment. “I took a journalism class in high school because I had to take a writing class. I didn’t know it at the time, but I really enjoyed the class.”

Rosas claims that he built his reputation by providing honest reporting on incidents that other reporters refused to cover. Rosas has covered violent incidents such as conflicts between Antifa and the Proud Boys.

“The media is important, it’s just unfortunately, but because there is a lot of distrust in the media, there is an opportunity to set yourself apart, and that’s what I went for with covering the riots and protests,” Rosas said. “By providing the information that the other places didn’t want to touch, I’ve established myself as a reputable source of information. There is actually room for people who really want to provide accurate information to the American people.”

Some of the Proud Boys are trying to resist the D.C. police’s attempts to push them away from the Antifa group. pic.twitter.com/YJQzni2fIx — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 13, 2020

