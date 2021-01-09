Twitter Purge: Conservative Social Media Personalities Report Losing Thousands of Followers

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 21: Co-chair / founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey attends the ' #SheInspiresMe: Twitter celebrates female voices & visionaries ' Event at Cannes Lions on June 21, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images for Twitter)
Francois Durand/Getty Images for Twitter; Edit: BNN
Lucas Nolan

Since Twitter banned President Donald Trump this week, prominent conservative voices on the platform users are reporting that they’ve lost tens of thousands of followers.

Breitbart News recently reported that Twitter banned President Trump permanently, saying in a statement: “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Now, multiple prominent conservatives on Twitter are claiming that they’ve lost a large number of followers since President Trump’s ban. A few examples can be seen below:

In response, a number of users announced that they would be leaving Twitter with many moving to the popular app Parler.

Twitter told the New York Post: “As part of our work to protect the integrity of the conversation on Twitter, we regularly challenge accounts to confirm account details such as email and phone number. Until the accounts confirm additional account information, they are in a locked state and do not count towards follower counts.”

Breitbart News will continue to keep track of the situation on Twiter and President Trump’s ban. Read more at Breitbart Tech here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.