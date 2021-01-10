Social Media Exodus: Prominent Conservatives Abandon Twitter

Greg Gutfeld joined Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, and Lou Dobbs in leaving Twitter on Saturday. Gutfeld made his exit by announcing his “last tweet,” in which he slammed the handful of big tech companies that have “joined hands” in purging conservatives and removing their competition.

“okay, this IS my last tweet,” wrote Gutfeld on Saturday. “CNN tries to get FNC banned. Apple targets Parler. Publishers dump writers. music labels drop artists. twitter bans/removes thousands. tech companies join hands.”

“this redefines who the true rebels are,” he added. “if you like the purge, you’re the servant.”

Gutfeld’s decision arrives on the heels of Twitter permanently banning President Donald Trump from its platform, followed by a handful of big tech companies appearing to work together to ban Twitter’s competition, Parler, under the guise of having concern for the public’s safety.

Google and Apple have both banned Parler from their app stores — effectively excluded the app from Android and iPhone smartphones.

Following that motion by the two tech giants, Amazon swiftly moved in and booted Parler off its web hosting service, which will knock the platform offline on Sunday until it can find a new host.

In his tweet, Gutfeld also made reference to rocker Ariel Pink, who was dropped from his record label after he tweeted about attending the “Save America March” at the White House in Washington, D.C. on January 6.

On Friday, Rush Limbaugh deactivated his Twitter account after the social media platform banned President Trump. Mark Levin and Lou Dobbs have made similar moves, announcing they are leaving Twitter and urging their followers to join them on Parler.

“I have suspended my own Twitter account in protest against Twitter’s fascism,” tweeted Levin on Friday. “I ask all my followers to join me now on Parler and Rumble.”

I have suspended my own Twitter account in protest against Twitter's fascism. I ask all my followers to join me now on Parler and Rumble.

“I don’t believe any American should ever tolerate those who deny us freedom of speech or who would ever be so arrogant as to censor our President,” tweeted Dobbs on Friday.

“I’m withdrawing from Twitter as of right now,” he added. “Please join me on Parler @LouDobbsTonight, God bless you and America.”

I don't believe any American should ever tolerate those who deny us freedom of speech or who would ever be so arrogant as to censor our President. I'm withdrawing from Twitter as of right now. Please join me on Parler @LouDobbsTonight. God bless you and America.

