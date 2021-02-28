Harvard Business School Club of New York Cancels Event about Cancel Culture

The Harvard Business School Club of New York (HBSCNY) has canceled an event about cancel culture. The lecture was canceled after someone complained about the topic, according to one of the event speakers, James Lindsay.

“I had been invited to speak for the Harvard Business School Club of New York about Cynical Theories, and because someone was upset that I exist, they changed the moderator to their chief equity officer, Hemali Dassani, and then, when I didn’t back down, cancelled the event,” tweeted James Lindsay, who was scheduled to speak at the event alongside Helen Pluckrose.

Lindsay and Pluckrose have authored a book, titled, Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity — and Why This Harms Everybody, which they were supposed to talk about at the event.

“Have you ever wondered about the ideas behind the cultural and political wars that are wrecking the country and reached a crescendo last summer in the ‘Cancel Culture’ movement and the violent outbursts in many cities around the country? Do we even understand the fighting words brandished by the social justice activists in this movement?” read the event description.

The description continued:

The book by Helen Pluckrose and James Lindsay answers these questions and shines light on the theories born in academia that have now pervaded our culture. As Steven Pinker, Johnstone Professor of Psychology at Harvard, states on the jacket of the book: “Many people are nonplussed by the surge of wokery, social justice warfare, intersectionality, and identity politics that has spilled out of academia and inundated other spheres of life. Where did it come from? What ideas are behind it? This book exposes the surprisingly shallow intellectual roots of the movements that appear to be engulfing our culture.”

Ironically, the event about cancel culture, which was supposed to take place on March 11, was canceled.

Lindsay told Breitbart News that the event was canceled after HBSCNY claimed that it “did not align with their goals.”

A spokesperson for HBSCNY told Breitbart News that “although we welcome vigorous debate and different points of view, we have decided not to offer this program since it is not consistent with the objectives of our organization.”

