Reps. Jim Jordan, Ken Buck Say Twitter Failed to Aid Congressional Investigation

Twitter failed to provide requested data and documentation to assist a House Judiciary Committee investigation into the size, competitiveness, and role of social media companies, according to a letter sent to CEO Jack Dorsey by Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Ken Buck (R-CO).

In the letter, the Republican representatives reiterate their request that Twitter provides the committee with communications related to a number of issues, including content moderation decisions, decisions to “fact check” the tweets of former President Trump, and the company’s assertion that the President’s warnings to violent protesters in the summer of 2020 violated its policies.

According to the letter, Reps. Jordan and Buck made the same request in July but did not receive the documentation from Twitter.

“Although Twitter’s lawyers offered a telephonic briefing, Twitter ultimately failed to provide any requested documents to aid our efforts in overseeing the digital marketplace,” write the representatives.

“Since then, Twitter’s conduct has only become more brazen.”

The full letter can be read below:

“Big Tech, especially Twitter, Inc., is engaged in systematic viewpoint-based discrimination,” write the representatives.

“In the unfortunate phenomenon of ‘cancel culture,’ Twitter plays a leading role in silencing and censoring political speech of conservative Americans”

Twitter, along with other major tech platforms, permanently banned then-President Donald Trump from the platform in January.

It also intervened in the 2020 election by suppressing the New York Post’s stories about the Biden family’s business dealings in foreign countries.

At the height of the George Floyd riots during the summer, however, Twitter failed to take action against tweets targeting businesses for looting, even after the tweets were brought to the company’s attention.

