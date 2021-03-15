Syracuse U. Hosts Fired CNN Contributor Accused of Antisemitism

Syracuse University hosted fired CNN contributor and Temple University professor Marc Lamont Hill, who has been accused of Antisemitism. Hill gave a virtual talk on black voter “suppression.”

Hill, who has advocated for the destruction of Israel, gave a virtual talk at Syracuse that outlined “the history of voter suppression in America and the impact of black voters,” according to the university’s website.

The event was part of the university’s “Racial Equity Academic Symposium,” and was presented “by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Division of Faculty Affairs in the Office of Academic Affairs.”

The announcement came days after Hill stated that the goal of the Marxist political organization Black Lives Matter is to “dismantle” the “Zionist project.”

“Black Lives Matter, very explicitly, is talking about the dismantling of a Zionist project — and very explicitly embracing BDS on those grounds,” said Hill. “So it’s analytical — there’s also a very clear political mission that I think is far more progressed and more radical than we had even twenty years ago in the mainstream.”

Temple U professor and BLM activist Marc Lamont Hill says the goal of Black Lives Matter is to "dismantle the Zionist project" and is "very explicitly embracing BDS" pic.twitter.com/V9hKAm5jby — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 14, 2021

“BDS” stands for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which specifically targets the state of Israel.

In 2018, CNN fired Hill after his apparent call for the annihilation of Israel and his defense of violence by Palestinians during an appearance at the United Nations, stating that he wanted a “free Palestine from the river to the sea,” which means the destruction of the world’s only Jewish State.

Meanwhile, Temple University announced that it would not punish professor Hill for his incendiary comments on Israel.

That same year, Hill invoked the name of convicted terrorist hijacker Leila Khaled during a panel discussion hosted by the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

“To me, ‘Hands Up Don’t Shoot’ was always problematic, because this ain’t the posture I want to have against a violent state,” said Hill.

“If I’ma do this, I ain’t trying to be like this,” added Hill with his hand up. “I’m going Leila Khaled style, right? But, yeah, yeah, I know, I’m probably fired right now. But, fuck it, might as well get it done then, right? Might as well go all the way.”

Watch Below:

During the panel, Hill was also wearing a sweatshirt with large letters on it, which read, “ASSATA TAUGHT ME,” in an apparent reference to convicted cop killer Assata Shakur.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler @alana, and on Instagram.