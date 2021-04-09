Early Vote Counts Show Amazon Warehouse Workers in Alabama Rejecting Unionization

Early vote counts at the Amazon warehouse facilities in Bessemer, Alabama, show workers voting overwhelmingly against forming a union.

A recent report from NBC News states that early vote-tallying at Amazon warehouses in Bessemer, Alabama, shows that the majority of workers appear to be voting overwhelmingly against forming. a union despite a months-long campaign from labor representatives to encourage unionization.

As vote-tallying paused for the night, 1,100 employees had voted against unionizing, compared to 463 in favor. The tally presented a nearly insurmountable climb for union supporters to obtain the 1,608 votes needed to win. If it is approved, the union would be the first for Amazon, the country’s second-largest employer, in the United States. While the vote has not been completed, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, or RWDSU, the union seeking to represent the 5,800 workers in Bessemer, has already said it would challenge the vote by filing unfair labor practice charges with the NLRB. It will allege that Amazon broke the law with some of its anti-union activity in the run-up to the election.

Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union commented: Our system is broken, Amazon took full advantage of that, and we will be calling on the labor board to hold Amazon accountable for its illegal and egregious behavior during the campaign. But make no mistake about it: This still represents an important moment for working people, and their voices will be heard.”

After the seven-week window to vote by mail ended on Marth 29, the NLRB spent two weeks checking the eligibility of ballots and counting them in a process observed by both the union and Amazon. Of the 5,805 eligible voters, 3,215 ballots were cast, but “hundreds” were set aside as Amazon contested them, according to the union.

