Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Joins YouTube Alternative ‘Rumble’ Following Google Censorship

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has reportedly joined a growing YouTube alternative called Rumble in response to Google’s recent removal of a video featuring DeSantis and a number of Ivy League-educated medical experts discussing the negative effects of ongoing lockdowns.

Reclaim The Net reports that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has joined the growing video sharing platform Rumble and created a new channel on the platform where he plans to post video updates and live streams. The decision to join the platform comes shortly after DeSantis found some of his own content censored by Google-owned YouTube.

YouTube recently removed a video of DeSantis discussing the negative effects of ongoing pandemic-related lockdowns with a number of Ivy League-educated medical experts.

In a statement on DeSantis joining the platform, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski commented:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is a longtime proponent of free speech and has been at the forefront of the effort to demonopolize Big Tech. He understands firsthand Americans’ distrust of monolithic tech companies and the danger they pose to free expression and free markets. In fact, YouTube recently removed from its platform a video of the governor and a handful of Ivy League-educated medical experts discussing the downsides of prolonged pandemic-related lockdowns. Rumble, on the other hand, invites robust and civic dialogue on our platform, including Gov. DeSantis’ insights and expertise.

DeSantis’ new Rumble channel features several clips from DeSantis himself, former White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Scott Atlas, epidemiologist Dr. Martin Kulldorff, and professor of medicine Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, all discussing various topics such as the censorship of medical opinion and the effects of the coronavirus.

All of the individuals featured in the clips have recently faced censorship from Silicon Valley tech giants and were part of the discussion with DeSantis that was removed by YouTube. The original video of the discussion had received more than half a million views on YouTube before being removed.

