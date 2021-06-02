Amazon Backs Federal Bill to Legalize Marijuana, Adjusts Drug Policy for Workers

E-commerce and tech giant Amazon is reportedly showing support for new federal legislation to legalize marijuana and is pledging to no longer screen some of its workers for certain drugs.

CNBC reports that Amazon is showing support for new federal legislation to legalize marijuana and pledging to no longer screen some of its works for the drug. In a blog post from Amazon’s consumer boss, Dave Clark, the company stated that it supports the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, which was reintroduced in the House last month.

The MORE act would decriminalize cannabis at a federal level and would expunge criminal records and invest in impacted communities. Clark wrote in the blog post: “We hope that other employers will join us, and that policymakers will act swiftly to pass this law.”

Amazon stated that it would adjust its corporate drug testing policy for some of its workers also. The company will no longer include Marijuana in its drug screening program for any positions that are not regulated by the Department of Transportation, according to Clark.

“In the past, like many employers, we’ve disqualified people from working at Amazon if they tested positive for marijuana use,” Clark said. “However, given where state laws are moving across the U.S., we’ve changed course.”

Clark stated that Amazon is also changing its system that measures worker productivity known as “time off task,” which has been heavily criticized in the past. Amazon tracks the productivity rates of its warehouse workers by logging the number of packages they pick and pack each hour. If workers take a break from scanning packages for too long, Amazon’s internal systems log this as time off task and generate a warning which can lead to firings.

Clark stated that Amazon will now measure time off tasks over a longer period of time. “We believe this change will help ensure the Time off Task policy is used in the way it was intended,” he stated.

Read more at CNBC here.

