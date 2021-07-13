Amazon Wants to Monitor Your Sleep Using Radar

Tech giant Amazon has been granted permission by the FCC to make a device that can monitor people’s sleep using radar. Government documents say that Amazon “plans to use the radar’s capability of capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”

Bloomberg reports that e-commerce and tech giant Amazon has won permission from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to make a device that can monitor people’s sleep using radar. The FCC approval document said Amazon’s description of its proposed device included “Radar Sensors to enable touchless control of device features and functions.”

The document also stated that the device would be stationary and the Masters of the Universe plan “to use the radar’s capability of capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”

Amazon filed for the FCC’s permission to develop the device in June and said radar would help its monitor sleep “with a higher degree of resolution and location precision than would otherwise be achievable.”

Amazon said in its June filing: “The use of Radar Sensors in sleep tracking could improve awareness and management of sleep hygiene, which in turn could produce significant health benefits for many Americans.”

Business Insider reported in January that Amazon was building an Alexa-enabled device for monitoring sleep apnea that was codenamed “Brahms,” internally. In August 2020, Amazon released the “Amazon Halo” wearable fitness-monitoring watch that claims to accurately judge the wearer’s emotional state from their voice, a well as calculating body fat.

The Amazon-owned grocery store Whole Foods also allows shoppers to pay by scanning their palms at some of its locations, linking the user’s biometric data to their Amazon account.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com