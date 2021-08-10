Amazon Launches Vaccine Lottery for Employees with Prizes Including $500K, Cars, Vacation Packages

E-commerce giant Amazon is reportedly offering workers prizes including $500,000 in cash, a car, and vacation packages in a lottery that employees can only enter by providing proof of coronavirus vaccination.

Bloomberg reports that Amazon has now launched its own vaccine lottery, offering employees who provide proof of vaccination the chance to win cash prizes, cars, and vacations. Unlike other tech giants including Facebook and Google, Amazon has not mandated vaccinations for its 1.3 million employees.

However, the company is incentivizing workers to choose to take the vaccine with its new “Max Your Vax” corporate lottery. The announcement comes as Amazon states that workers will have to wear masks at its various warehouses and logistics facilities regardless of whether they have received the vaccine or not. This is a reversal of the company’s previous policy which has stated since May that vaccinated workers could work at the company without a mask.

Previously, Amazon offered cash incentives of up to $80 to workers to receive the vaccine. Now, the company is increasing its efforts to have the majority of its workforce vaccinated as online shopping demand continues to rise. According to some Amazon workers and managers, the company is worried that instituting vaccine mandates could result in a portion of the workforce leaving the company.

Amazon will be offering a total of 18 prizes as part of its vaccine lottery, which the company has invested almost $2 million into. There are two $500,000 cash prizes, six $100,000 awards, five new cars, and five vacation packages up for grabs for vaccinated employees.

An Amazon spokesperson told Bloomberg: “We strongly believe that the best way to protect our front-line employees and communities from Covid-19 is through vaccinations. And we are proud to have hosted more than 1,100 on-site vaccination events to help make getting a vaccination as easy as possible for our employees and their household members.”

It isn’t just Amazon offering prizes for vaccinations, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) announced a vaccine lottery with $1.5 million in cash prizes in May. Breitbart News reported in May:

In Ohio, a 22-year-old woman became the first of five $1 million winners in the state’s vaccination lottery; she was already vaccinated when the contest began. Los Angeles is offering a chance to win season tickets to the Kings (hockey) and Galaxy (soccer). The lotteries have raised questions about how states and cities are spending federal stimulus funds, which had few restrictions — except for the provision that they not be used to offset tax cuts, a provision that is being challenged in court. Newsom in particular has faced criticism for spending large amounts of money on stimulus payments to residents while he faces a recall election. The state has a $75.7 billion budget surplus, even without $26 billion in federal stimulus allocations.

