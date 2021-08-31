‘Unregretted Attrition:’ Amazon Mercilessly Weeds Out 6% of Office Workforce Each Year

According to internal documents from the e-commerce and tech giant Amazon, the company purposefully forces six percent of its office employees out of the company each year, a metric Amazon calls “unregretted attrition.”

The Seattle Times reports that according to internal Amazon documents, the e-commerce giant attempts to remove six percent of its office workforce from the company every year. Amazon uses a series of processes in proprietary software to meet the turnover target among its lowest-ranked office workers, a metric which Amazon calls “unregretted attrition.”

The documents appear to reveal that Amazon’s systems and processes closely resemble the management practice known as “stack ranking” which grades employees’ performance against their peers rather than measuring their performance based on their job description or performance goals.

Amazon reportedly expects more than one-third of employees placed on performance improvement initiatives to fail but has previously said that these initiatives are not meant to punish employees. The Seattle Times describes the internal Amazon ranking process writing:

Amazon recommends that managers of teams of more than 50 people distribute performance ratings on a curve, with 20% of employees rated “top tier,” and the lowest-performing 5% rated “least effective,” according to images of presentation slides for a training given to managers seen by The Seattle Times. The presentation is undated but appears to be from late 2020 or early this year, based on slides describing the 2021 performance review timeline. Through the company’s internal personnel dashboard, called Ivy, Amazon’s human resources department requires managers to “initiate documented coaching” with low-ranked employees or else see the issue elevated to their boss, according to the presentation. Ivy is “the single most-trafficked site” within the company, with three million hits daily, according to a recent Amazon job posting. Ivy launched roughly 18 months ago, according to Anderson, but its existence has not been previously reported.

Anna Tavis, a New York University professor of human capital management, commented on Amazon’s system stating: “It’s the old stack ranking with a new, automated twist to it. They’re automating the most important management function: employee development and coaching, helping people get better and perform.”

Many Amazon employees are reportedly not a fan of the ranking system. One former Amazon manager told the Seattle Times: “When you have to ‘Sophie’s Choice’ your employees, it’s not cool.”

