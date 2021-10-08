UCLA Threatens to Drop Online Student over Coronavirus Vaccine Mandate

UCLA is threatening to drop a black student — who says that all of his classes are online — for not submitting proof that he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In a video posted to Twitter, a “campus health officer” can be heard informing UCLA student and Turning Point USA (TPUSA) ambassador Christian Walker that he will be dropped from all of his classes if he doesn’t upload a form with his vaccination status into a student portal, says TPUSA.

“You’re calling to tell me you will drop my classes — after we’ve already paid $70,000 for the year — if I don’t upload something about my vaccine status when all my classes are online? That’s what the call is about?” Walker can be heard asking the purported UCLA staffer.

“Correct,” the man on the other end of the phone replies.

Watch Below:

All of my classes are online. I don’t step on to campus. I’ve already paid. We’re a week into classes. My university just called to tell me they are dropping my classes if I don’t report to them about my vaccination. HOW IS THIS ABOUT HEALTH WHEN IM IN SCHOOL AT HOME? pic.twitter.com/gxVnbLGGVR — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2021

University spokesperson Bill Kisliuk told Breitbart News that UCLA has “not yet dropped” any of its students who haven’t complied with the school’s vaccine policy — but advised students who have not yet done so to “confirm their status as soon as possible.”

University of California and California State University campuses are among the many schools across the country requiring their students get vaccinated against the Wuhan virus.

Moreover, UCLA is not the only school to suggest it may punish its students who do not comply with draconian measures in the new era of the Chinese coronavirus and public fear.

Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, said it will fine and cut the internet access of non-exempt students who fail to show proof that they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The university’s fines for unvaccinated students start at $100 a week and quickly escalate to $200 a week, or $2,275 for a full semester.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan has punished hundreds of students for missing mandatory coronavirus tests by deactivating their access cards to nonresidential buildings. Cornell University has also announced that students would lose access to campus Wi-Fi, course materials, and facilities for missing virus tests.

