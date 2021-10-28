Pope Francis Calls for Big Tech to Censor ‘Hate Speech,’ ‘Conspiracy Theories’

Far-left Pope Francis has joined the chorus of global elites calling for more Big Tech censorship, demanding “in the name of God” that tech companies crack down on “hate speech,” “fake news,” and “conspiracy theories.”

During an address on Saturday, the notoriously left-wing pontiff expressed his ire with Big Tech companies for not doing enough censorship.

“In the name of God, I ask the technology giants to stop exploiting human weakness, people’s vulnerability, for the sake of profits without caring about the spread of hate speech, grooming, fake news, conspiracy theories, and political manipulation,” said the Pope.

The comments were made in an address to the World Meeting of Popular Movements, an initiative founded by Pope Francis to deepen ties between Vatican leadership and “grassroots organizations working to address the economy of exclusion and inequality… by working for structural changes that promote social, economic and racial justice.”

The U.S. Regional Meeting of Pope Francis’ organization declared one of its priorities to be tackling “Racism including interpersonal racism, implicit bias, structural racism, criminal justice reform, and mass incarceration.”

“It is necessary to confront together the populist discourses of intolerance, xenophobia, and aporophobia, which is hatred of the poor,” said Pope Francis during his address.

“Like everything that leads us to indifference, meritocracy, and individualism, these narratives only serve to divide our peoples, and to undermine and nullify our poetic capacity, the capacity to dream together.”

The clamor from global elites for more Big Tech censorship continues. Establishment politicians and media, as well as the left-wing billionaire Pierre Omidyar, continue to promote Frances Haugen, the left-wing Facebook “whistleblower” calling for more censorship.

In similar news, George Soros and billionaire LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman are working together on an initiative to fight “disinformation” online.

