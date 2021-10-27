Disinfo Spreader Reid Hoffman Joins George Soros to Fight ‘Disinformation’

Left-wing billionaires George Soros and Reid Hoffman will join forces to create a project aimed at fighting “disinformation” — even though Hoffman himself has previously been embroiled in scandal for a project which deliberately spread disinformation during the 2017 Alabama Senate race.

The new project, “Good Information Inc.,” will be led by Democrat party strategist Tara McGowan, and according to Axios, “aims to fund and scale businesses that cut through echo chambers with fact-based information.”

Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of Linkedin, is notorious for spreading disinformation of his own — and was forced to apologize for doing so in 2018. The apology followed news that he spent $750,000 funding an organization that used tactics modeled on Russian influence operations to spread disinformation about the Republican candidate, Roy Moore, on Facebook and Linkedin.

The Washington Post reported on the apology at the time:

Billionaire Reid Hoffman apologized Wednesday for funding a group linked to a “highly disturbing” effort that spread disinformation during this year’s Alabama special election for U.S. Senate, but he said he was not aware that his money was being used for this purpose. Hoffman’s statement is his first acknowledgement of his ties to a campaign that adopted tactics similar to those deployed by Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential election. In Alabama, the Hoffman-funded group allegedly used Facebook and Twitter to undermine support for Republican Roy Moore and boost Democrat Doug Jones, who narrowly won the race. Hoffman, an early Facebook investor and the co-founder of LinkedIn, expressed support for a federal investigation into what happened, echoing Jones’ position from last week. Hoffman named a group he funded, American Engagement Technologies, or AET, as being involved in the effort to spread disinformation targeting Moore. Hoffman invested $750,000 in the organization, some of which covered its work in Alabama, according to a person close to the matter but not authorized to discuss Hoffman’s spending.

The billionaire-backed “anti-disinformation” project launched on Tuesday.

