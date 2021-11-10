Welcome to Paradise: Jeff Bezos Purchases $78 Million 14-acre Hawaii Estate

Amazon founder and alleged environmentalist Jeff Bezos has purchased a $78 million 14-acre private estate in Hawaii surrounded by dormant lava fields. He joins Mark Zuckerberg in investing in Hawaiian real estate as the Masters of the Universe seemingly takes over paradise

This is how much Jeff Bezos is really worried about Global Warming, his carbon footprint, and "rising sea levels" 👇 Jeff Bezos' new $78million Hawaii estate that spans fourteen acres https://t.co/u6Ztw1UlUr via @MailOnline — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 10, 2021

The new purchase adds to Bezos’ already extensive $500 million property portfolio which includes properties in New York City, the District of Columbia, Washington state, California, and Texas.

Bezos donated to the Hawaii Land Trust in mid-September. The group is responsible for environmental conservation in Maui. Bezos purchased the estate from the Colorado-based holding company Lochland Holdings which is owned by the Schatz family. The land was previously owned by energy businessman Doug Schatz who purchased the land for $4.2 million in 1996.

Fellow tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg faced backlash in 2017 for his purchase of Hawaii real estate which he has since expanded. Breitbart News reporter Alana Mastrangelo wrote this year:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have nearly doubled the size of their real estate empire in Hawaii, buying another 595.4 acres on Kauai from Waioli Corporation, a nonprofit established by a local family with roots going back to the era of the Hawaiian kingdom. Zuckerberg and Chan are now the owners of 1,300 acres of land in Hawaii after closing on a $53 million purchase of three parcels of nearly 600 acres on March 19, according to a report by Pacific Business News. The purchase, which includes land fronting Larsen’s Beach, does not include the beach access road, which is owned by the county, and remains open to the public.

