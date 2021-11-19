Prominent Conservatives Celebrate Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty Verdict on Social Media

Following the recent ruling in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial which found him not guilty on all charges, conservatives across social media have begun celebrating.

Breitbart News recently reported that the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has come to a close with Rittenhouse found not guilty of all charges. Breitbart News wrote:

A jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, found 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges on Friday. The jury had deliberated since Tuesday morning. Rittenhouse was visibly moved by the announcement of the verdict. Rittenhouse had faced two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder, and two charges of reckless endangerment relating to a melée near midnight on August 25, 2020, during Black Lives Matter riots in the small Midwestern city. … Corporate media and Democratic politicians such as then-candidate Joe Biden called Rittenhouse a “white supremacist” and described the violence as if he had set out to kill peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters. The prosecution in the trial called Rittenhouse an “active shooter” and argued that the mob, full of “heroes,” had been “entirely reasonable” to chase him. The defense argued that Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense, in reasonable fear of imminent death or grievous bodily harm.

As the news of Rittenhouse’s innocence was announced, conservative commentators, politicians, and pundits posted about the verdict across social media:

The Rittenhouse jury just gave Biden his second colonoscopy of the day. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 19, 2021

As we predicted, Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty. Any post-verdict violence has to be quickly put down and perpetrators punished to the full extent. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) November 19, 2021

I hope Kyle Rittenhouse sues for libel and financially guts every figure and media organization that slandered him. Our nation would be better for it. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) November 19, 2021

Reminder that @gofundme shut down fundraisers for Rittenhouse's legal defense — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse did nothing wrong. Is social media still gonna ban people for saying that now? 😂 — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 19, 2021

The Kyle Rittenhouse jury gives me hope for America. Even when faced with a violent and hate-filled mob, they still did what was just and right. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) November 19, 2021

Ohio candidate in the Republican Senate primary race Josh Mandel asked followers to “Pray for Kyle.”

Kyle Rittenhouse saved lives. Pray for Kyle 🙏 — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) November 19, 2021

Many conservatives have pointed out that multiple media organizations and even President Joe Biden attacked Rittenhouse with the President even referring to him as a “white supremacist,” and should now face legal action as a result.

Joe Biden needs to publicly apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 19, 2021

Time for Kyle Rittenhouse to start suing lying corporate media pedo propagandists and Joe Biden himself. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 19, 2021

How do we raise money for Kyle Rittenhouse's defamation fund? — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 19, 2021

NOT GUILTY.

Kyle Rittenhouse is free.

The criminal mob corporate enterprise that is masquerading as a movement concerned about black lives— FAILS. Justice wins the day. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 19, 2021

The verdict is right and just but Kyle Rittenhouse never should have been on trial at all. Now the media will go to work, like the demons they are, to ensure that Kenosha burns because they did not get their blood sacrifice. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 19, 2021

Even former Democratic Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard commented on the situation in support of Rittenhouse:

The jury got it right—finding Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. The fact that charges were brought before any serious investigation is evidence that the government was motivated by politics, which itself should be considered criminal. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 19, 2021

