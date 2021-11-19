Prominent Conservatives Celebrate Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty Verdict on Social Media

Lucas Nolan

Following the recent ruling in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial which found him not guilty on all charges, conservatives across social media have begun celebrating.

Breitbart News recently reported that the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has come to a close with Rittenhouse found not guilty of all charges. Breitbart News wrote:

A jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, found 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges on Friday.

The jury had deliberated since Tuesday morning. Rittenhouse was visibly moved by the announcement of the verdict.

Rittenhouse had faced two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder, and two charges of reckless endangerment relating to a melée near midnight on August 25, 2020, during Black Lives Matter riots in the small Midwestern city.

Corporate media and Democratic politicians such as then-candidate Joe Biden called Rittenhouse a “white supremacist” and described the violence as if he had set out to kill peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters. The prosecution in the trial called Rittenhouse an “active shooter” and argued that the mob, full of “heroes,” had been “entirely reasonable” to chase him.

The defense argued that Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense, in reasonable fear of imminent death or grievous bodily harm.

As the news of Rittenhouse’s innocence was announced, conservative commentators, politicians, and pundits posted about the verdict across social media:

Ohio candidate in the Republican Senate primary race Josh Mandel asked followers to “Pray for Kyle.”

Many conservatives have pointed out that multiple media organizations and even President Joe Biden attacked Rittenhouse with the President even referring to him as a “white supremacist,” and should now face legal action as a result.

Even former Democratic Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard commented on the situation in support of Rittenhouse:

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address [email protected]

