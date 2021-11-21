Arizona State Faculty Demand School Drop Charges Against Women Captured Harassing White Students in Viral Video

Arizona State University (ASU) faculty members are pushing back against the university for pressing code of conduct violations against the female students who were seen in a video that went viral in September harassing two white students in the school’s “multicultural center,” according to an email obtained by Campus Reform.

In the video, students off-camera appeared to take offense to a laptop sticker reading, “Police Lives Matter,” before demanding the white students leave the multicultural center, proclaiming, “white is not a culture.”

🚨 This insanity is happening on college campuses pic.twitter.com/BrVxICZYqP — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 24, 2021

In a statement to Breitbart News at the time, ASU wrote: “Differences of opinion are part of the university experience.”

But now, the university appears to have changed its mind. According to a November 2 mass email sent by ASU professor Leah Sarat, the students who harassed the white student are now facing the following two violations:

5-308 F-11 “Interfering with or disrupting university or university-sponsored activities, including but not limited to classroom related activities, studying, teaching, research, intellectual or creative endeavor, administration, service or the provision of communication, computing or emergency services.” 5-308 F-20 “Stalking or engaging in repeated or significant behavior toward another individual, whether in person, in writing, or through electronic means, after having been asked to stop, or doing so to such a degree that a reasonable person, subject to such contact, would regard the contact as unwanted.”

“We do not know if the two white students have been given Code of Conduct violations by the university,” lamented Sarat in her email, which was reportedly co-signed by 11 other individuals.

The professor added that she has collaborated with “a team of faculty” to produce an internal letter “requesting that the University Administration revoke the Code of Conduct violation charges against the BIPOC students involved in the event.” Sarat is asking her colleagues to sign the letter.

The professor then went on to bizarrely describe the altercation depicted in the viral video as “three BIPOC femme students” explaining “to two white students, both men, why it was inappropriate for them to display racist slogans in a space specifically designated to support students of color.”

“ASU has now brought Code of Conduct charges against the BIPOC students,” wrote Sarat, who went on to suggest that the white students harassed in the video should face “disciplinary action or restorative justice efforts.”

Attached to Sarat’s email was a letter of request, which reportedly stated that the white students displayed “symbols” that were “linked to systemic racism and discrimination in America,” and “can only be seen as provocative microaggressions when perpetrated by members of a privileged majority in a space meant to provide security and safety for members of marginalized groups.”

The symbols in question, mentioned in the professor’s letter of request, were a “Police Lives Matter sticker, a Chik-fil-A cup, and a shirt with the slogan ‘Did not vote for Biden.'”

