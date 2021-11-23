Tech News Site Plans to Make ‘Facebook Papers’ Public

Tech news site Gizmodo has announced plans to publish even more of the documents leaked by former Facebook product manager and far-left “whistleblower” Frances Haugen.

Gizmodo reportedly plans to publish documents containing thousands of internal memos, chat logs, and hidden research from tech giant Facebook. The documents were obtained by former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen and are part of the series of “Facebook Files” published by the Wall Street Journal, however, Gizmodo plans to publish previously unseen documents.

Gizmodo states:

We believe there’s a strong public need in making as many of the documents public as possible, as quickly as possible. To that end, we’ve partnered with a small group of independent monitors, who are joining us to establish guidelines for an accountable review of the documents prior to publication. The mission is to minimize any costs to individuals’ privacy or the furtherance of other harms while ensuring the responsible disclosure of the greatest amount of information in the public interest.

The committee of individuals that Gizmodo has chosen to work with includes:

Daniel Kahn Gillmor, senior staff technologist at the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project. Pri Bengani, senior research fellow, Tow Center for Digital Journalism, Columbia University. Michael Zimmer, Associate Professor in Computer Science, Marquette University. Damon McCoy, Associate Professor in Computer Science and Engineering, New York University Tandon School of Engineering. Laura Edelson, PhD Candidate in Computer Science, New York University Tandon School of Engineering. Ethan Zuckerman, Associate Professor of Public Policy, Information and Communication, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Gizmodo hopes to work alongside these experts to review the internal Facebook documents and develop a series of publications relating to the internal research. Gizmodo notes that the review of experts is required so that Gizmodo isn’t “handing criminals and spies a roadmap for undermining what controls Facebook does have in place to defend against propaganda that spreads lies, hate, and fear.”

Gizmodo plans to release its first batch of documents in the coming days, Breitbart News will continue to report on the situation as more information is made available.

