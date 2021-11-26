Michigan Woman Pleads Guilty to Using ‘RentAHitman.Com’ to Order a Hit on Ex-Husband

A woman has pleaded guilty to using a parody website titled “RentAHitman.com” to solicit the services of a real-life hitman to kill her ex-husband. The owner of the website commented on individuals that think the website is a legitimate way to order a murder by saying, “People are just stupid.”

Gizmodo reports that the parody website RentAHitman.com asks visitors “Got a problem that needs resolving?” And while the majority of people would realize that hiring a hitman on the internet is not as straightforward as making a purchase on Amazon, Wendy Wein, a 52-year-old Michigan woman, is not one of those people.

Wein discovered that RentAHitman.com may not be a legitimate hitman hiring service after attempting to use the website to pay someone to kill her ex-husband. Wein pleaded guilty to solicitation of murder and using a computer to commit a crime earlier this month; the first charge caries a maximum sentence of life while the second could see her facing 20 years in jail.

Under a plea agreement, Wein will serve at least nine years in prison and will be sentenced by Daniel White, Monroe County’s 38th Circuit Court Judge in Michigan, in January.

Wein filled out a “service request form” on RentAHitman.com which asks users for basic information such as name, phone number, and email as well information on the person they want to be killed. Wein filled this form out under a fake name in at least some form of attempt to conceal her identity.

Despite the fact that RentAHitman.com is very clearly a fake website with funny customer “testimonials” and statements such as: “Due to contractual restrictions, Rent-A-Hitman is no longer affiliated with Diners Club, Kanye West, the Illuminati, Rudolph Giuliani, Alec Baldwin or Kyle Rittenhouse,” the website’s owner Bob Innes claims that many people still believe the website is real and offering a legitimate service.

“I don’t get it,” Innes told the Washington Post in a recent interview. “People are just stupid.” Wein agreed to meet one of the website’s “field operatives” who was actually an undercover police detective to talk about the person she wanted killed. Wein told the police detective that her ex-husband was a pedophile, described him in detail and provided his home address and work schedule.

She paid the police detective a down payment of $200 for the murder and agreed to give him another $5,000 when her husband was killed. Wein was arrested shortly afterward. “She was hellbent on… seeking revenge to take out her ex-husband,” Innes said. “And she never did her homework.”

Read more at Gizmodo here.