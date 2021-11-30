Twitter Bans Sharing Photos, Videos ‘Without Consent’ on CEO Parag Agrawal’s First Day

Just one day after Jack Dorsey was replaced as the CEO of Twitter by the company’s former CTO, Parag Agrawal, the platform has banned the sharing of any images or videos of people without their explicit consent. The far-left company stated: “The misuse of private media can affect everyone, but can have a disproportionate effect on women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities.”

The company added that it would try to “assess the context in which the content is shared and, in such cases, we may allow the images or videos to remain on the service.”

Twitter previously banned the sharing of certain types of private information without permission, such as a person’s home address, identity documents such as government-issued IDs and social security numbers, financial account information, etc.

But now it has added to this banned list, “NEW: media of private individuals without the permission of the person(s) depicted.”

Twitter ended its statement saying:

Feeling safe on Twitter is different for everyone, and our teams are constantly working to understand and address these needs. We know our work will never be done, and we will continue to invest in making our product and policies more robust and transparent to continue to earn the trust of the people using our service.

The move comes just one day after Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO of the company and was replaced by the firm’s CTO Parag Agrawal as CEO. Dorsey stated at the time: “I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders.”

It appears that the company is ready to move on, in an even more heavy-handed speech limiting and censorship-focused direction.

