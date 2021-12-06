Not long after receiving a $750 million cash infusion, an online startup valued at $7 billion laid off hundreds of workers in a way many described as harsh.
Better.com, which is a digital mortgage lender with offices located in Oakland, laid off 900 workers amid the Christmas season during a Zoom meeting, SF Gate reported Friday.
Only the people being laid off were invited on the call and it was a major shift for the company that announced it was going public in previous months.
“If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off,” Garg explained while citing market efficiency, performances, and productivity among the reasons for the decision.
The SF Gate report continued:
But Better.com recently received a substantial cash infusion from its backers. Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ryan said in an internal email, which TechCrunch obtained, that the firm would have “$1 billion of cash on the company’s balance sheet,” thanks to SoftBank and Aurora Acquisition.
In addition, the company reportedly hired 7,000 employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ryan noted in a statement to SF Gate that “having to conduct layoffs is gut wrenching, especially this time of year, however a fortress balance sheet and a reduced and focused workforce together set us up to play offense going into a radically evolving homeownership market.”
Better.com said its mission was to make homeownership simpler, faster, and more accessible for Americans.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.