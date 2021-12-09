Better.com Execs Jump Ship After Backlash Against CEO Who Fired 900 Employees over Zoom

Three top executives at Better.com have reportedly resigned from the mortgage lender after CEO Vishal Garg received major backlash for awkwardly firing at least 900 employees over Zoom. Additional bizarre communications from Garg have leaked out, such as an email reading: “You are a bunch of DUMB DOLPHINS and…DUMB DOLPHINS get caught in nets and eaten by sharks. SO STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT RIGHT NOW. YOU ARE EMBARRASSING ME.”

Forbes reports that three top executives at Better.com have abandoned the company after the firm’s CEO received intense backlash for firing around 900 employees over Zoom. Breitbart News recently reported that Better.com CEO Vishal Garg laid off more than 900 people over Zoom last week. Garg accused “at least 250” of the fired staffers of stealing from the company by working just two hours a day.

Watch the Betterdotcom CEO firing 15% of his employees during a Zoom call! pic.twitter.com/3TEyd3SGVm — The Financer (@TheFinancer) December 6, 2021

So far, Head of Marketing Melanie Hahm, Head of Public Relations Tanya Hayre Gillogley, and Vice President of Communications Patrick Lenihan have resigned from the firm.

Garg has since issued an apology for his handling of the layoffs on the company’s blog, stating: “I want to apologize for the way I handled the layoffs last week. I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it, I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you.”

Despite receiving a $750 million cash infusion with a $7 billion valuation, Garg told 900 employees that 15 percent of the companies workforce was to be laid off. Garg further accused “at least 250” staffers of stealing from the company by working for just two hours a day.

Another leaked email from Garg to his employees showed the CEO speaking harshly about team performance, stating: “HELLO—WAKE UP BETTER TEAM. You are TOO DAMN SLOW. You are a bunch of DUMB DOLPHINS and…DUMB DOLPHINS get caught in nets and eaten by sharks. SO STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT RIGHT NOW. YOU ARE EMBARRASSING ME.”

Despite this message to staff, in his apology, Garg stated: “At Better, your dedication, focus and expertise are essential in the vital work we are doing to unlock the value, joy and opportunity of homeownership for our customers across the country. I couldn’t be more grateful for all you are accomplishing for the customers we serve.”

