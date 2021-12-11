Bokhari: Julian Assange Is Anarcho-Tyranny’s Victim Number One

In a recent speech, French presidential contender Eric Zemmour asked a pertinent question: “Why is the State so powerless against criminals, and yet so ruthless with honest people?”

Zemmour was observing a trend that many others on the right have noticed, but that liberals seem blissfully unaware of — the trend of anarcho-tyranny.

Anarcho-tyranny refers to a state in which the deserving face no enforcement of laws, while the undeserving face the full force of state tyranny.

In Queens, New York, a suspected gang member and murderer was let out onto the streets under the city’s “no bail” laws.

In the same borough, a man who tried to kill an undercover police officer by throwing him onto subway tracks was also released without bail.

In Wisconsin, black supremacist Darrell Brooks was released for a paltry $1,000 bail by a District Attorney who praised the Democrat “bail reform” movement. Brooks, who had a 20-year record of violent criminal behavior (including attempting to run someone over), went on to plow his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing five.

For nonviolent crimes, the situation is even worse. In San Francisco, petty theft has been decriminalized, leading stores across the city to shut down amid a shoplifting spree.

An outside observer might assume that the United States has entered a state of anarchism, with the government unwilling or unable to enforce its laws, even against violent criminals and murderers.

They would be wrong. The fact of the matter is, the U.S. government is as powerful as it has ever been. It has simply decided that only political dissidents will feel its full force.

No one knows this better than Julian Assange, who recently lost an appeal against extradition from the United Kingdom to the United States.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the case that Assange deliberately endangered U.S. personnel is on shaky ground:

In the eyes of the political establishment, the primary crime of Assange and the organization he founded, WikiLeaks, is that he embarrassed them and their mission of world domination.

Because of this, he will face the full force of the law. Indeed, so desperate is the establishment to punish Assange that they may even exceed the law. Both Hillary Clinton and the CIA under Mike Pompeo once mulled the idea of assassinating the WikiLeaks founder.

Assange’s predicament is not unlike that of the January 6 protesters, who are being given years-long stints in prison. There will be no zero-bail getaways or community service sentences for them. They will not be getting the Darrell Brooks treatment.

This is anarcho-tyranny. People who the establishment has determined to be sacred cows are allowed to live in a condition of effective anarchy, getting away with theft, arson, rioting, assault, and sometimes even murder. Meanwhile, those who cross the establishment must contend with the clenched iron fist of the state. State power exists, more tyrannical than ever — but only dissidents will experience it.

