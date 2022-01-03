Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty of Fraud and Conspiracy

A federal jury convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on four counts of fraud and conspiracy Monday, ending a lengthy trial that has captivated Silicon Valley.

The jury found her not guilty of four other felony charges and was deadlocked on the three remaining charges.

Holmes, who had bowed her head several times before the jury was polled by the judge, remained seated and expressed no visible emotion as the verdicts were read. Her partner, Billy Evans, showed agitation in earlier moments but appeared calm during the verdict reading.

After the judge left the courtroom to meet with jurors individually, Holmes got up to hug her partner and her parents before leaving with her lawyers.

Earlier in the day, the jury informed the court that they were deadlocked on three of the 11 counts Holmes was charged with. After conferring with lawyers for the defense and prosecution, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila instructed jury members to do their best to reach a verdict, noting that they should re-examine their own views and change their opinions if persuaded they are wrong. He also reminded them that charges must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Jurors then returned to their deliberations, which they began on Monday after an extended holiday break.

The eight men and four women who determined Holmes’ fate spent much of their holiday season behind closed doors in a San Jose, California, courthouse, weighing reams of evidence presented during the three-month trial of Holmes, a former Silicon Valley star facing up to 20 years in prison.

Holmes, 37, was charged with 11 criminal counts alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors.

Before those problems were exposed in 2015 and 2016 by stories in the Wall Street Journal by reporter John Carreyrou and by a regulatory audit, Holmes briefly realized her aspirations for fame and fortune while raising more than $900 million from a list of renowned investors that included media mogul Rupert Murdoch, software mogul Larry Ellison, the family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and the Walton family behind Walmart.

At Theranos’ height, Holmes had amassed a fortune of $4.5 billion on paper and was being lionized as a visionary in glowing media coverage that included a famous a cover story in Forbes magazine and a profile in the New Yorker. Federal prosecutors allege that Holmes used this positive media coverage to lure the investors she is now convicted of defrauding.

Theranos’ board members were a who’s who of political and military power players, including former U.S. Secretaries of State George Schultz and Henry Kissinger, former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, former Secretary of Defense William Perry, former U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sam Nunn, former Navy admiral Gary Roughead, and former Defense Secretary and four-star general James Mattis, all of whom sang Holmes’ praises before her fall from grace.

As Carreyrou explained in his book Bad Blood, these board members were “men with sterling, larger-than-life reputations who gave Theranos a stamp of legitimacy. The common denominator between all of them was that, like Shultz, they were fellows at the Hoover Institution.”

The vote of confidence and effusive praise from these men boosted Holmes’ credibility with Fortune magazine writer Roger Parloff, who wrote the first major media profile of Holmes.

George Shultz told Parloff, “Everywhere you look with this young lady, there’s a purity of motivation. I mean she really is trying to make the world better, and this is her way of doing it.”

Mattis told Parloff that Holmes “has probably one of the most mature and well-honed sense of ethics—personal ethics, managerial ethics, business ethics, medical ethics that I’ve ever heard articulated.”

Holmes was also celebrated by the Obama administration during her rise to fame. Then-Vice President Joe Biden toured the Theranos lab in Newark, California, in 2015, praising Holmes for “empowering people” to “take control of their own health.”

“The @POTUS and I share your vision of a health care paradigm focused on prevention." – @VP Biden #ownyourhealth pic.twitter.com/ya7eCJlKE3 — Theranos (@theranos) July 23, 2015

“This is inspiration,” Biden reportedly said at the time. “It is amazing to me, Elizabeth, what you’ve been able to do. What’s most impressive to me is you’re not only making these lab tests more accessible … empowering people whether they live in the barrio or a mansion, putting them in a position to help take control of their own health.”

In April 2015, the Obama White House invited Holmes to the state dinner for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

President Obama named Holmes as a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship in July 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.