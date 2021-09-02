Theranos Trial Recalls Joe Biden Effusive Praise for Fraud Elizabeth Holmes

The beginning of the Elizabeth Holmes trial recalls the dozens of political figures who endorsed the emerging Silicon Valley company Theranos — but few were as enthusiastic as then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden visited and toured Theranos with CEO Elizabeth Holmes in 2015, just months before the Wall Street Journal revealed the company falsified information about their proprietary technology.

The company falsely claimed they could deliver accurate blood laboratory tests with only a pinprick of blood for lower costs, fueling widespread praise from political figures for revolutionizing health care.

.@VP Biden meets with our founder and CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, and Theranos technician, Tiffany. https://t.co/hAUo2bpigz — Theranos (@theranos) July 23, 2015

The company was once valued at $9 billion, raising hundreds of millions from investors.

Details of Biden’s 2015 visit were highlighted by Theranos, including his effusive praise for Holmes.

“Talk about being inspired. This is inspiration. It is amazing to me, Elizabeth, what you’ve been able to do,” Biden said.

Vice President Joe Biden participates in a roundtable discussion yesterday in the Theranos machine shop in California pic.twitter.com/qfw30XrzbN — VP Biden (Archived) (@VP44) July 24, 2015

He also praised the company for “maintaining the highest standards” even while charging low prices for their blood tests, lauding them for changing the future of accessible health care.

Biden praised the company for its record on transparency.

“The fact that you’re voluntarily submitting all of your tests to the FDA demonstrates your confidence in what you’re doing,” he said.

“The @POTUS and I share your vision of a health care paradigm focused on prevention." – @VP Biden #ownyourhealth pic.twitter.com/ya7eCJlKE3 — Theranos (@theranos) July 23, 2015

Biden even spoke about his son Beau Biden’s death from cancer, suggesting that Holmes’ technology could help identify cancer earlier, preventing death.

“This is the laboratory of the future,” Biden said, after touring the facility with Holmes, and added, “you can see what innovation is all about just walking through this facility.

“This is the laboratory of the future.” – @VP Biden today at our inaugural health summit. #ownyourhealth pic.twitter.com/TYzKWdRYg3 — Theranos (@theranos) July 23, 2015

Holmes’ emerging star power, fueled by the media, resulted in her getting recognized by the former President Barack Obama’s White House as a change-maker.

In April 2015, Holmes was invited to the White House state dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In July 2015, Holmes was appointed by the Obama’s White House as a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship.