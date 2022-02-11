GiveSendGo Defies Fascist Canadian Govt. Order to Freeze Freedom Convoy Trucker Funds

Christian-owned funding platform GiveSendGo said it would not comply with an order by a Canadian court to freeze over $8.6 million in donated funds destined for the Canadian truckers’ Freedom Convoy 2022, saying the court has no jurisdiction over the U.S-based company.

The government of the province of Ontario, Canada, led by the ostensibly “conservative” Premier Doug Ford, put in a request with the provincial court to legally freeze the funds — a request that was granted. The Freedom Convoy 2022 campaign has reached $8.6 million with a goal of $16 million to support Canadian truckers as of this writing.

A statement from Doug Ford’s office announced the decision:

Today, the Attorney General brought an application in the Superior Court of Justice for an order pursuant to section 490.8 of the Criminal Code prohibiting any person from disposing of, or otherwise dealing with, in any manner whatsoever, any and all monetary donations made through the Freedom Convoy 2022 and Adopt-a-Trucker campaign pages on the GiveSendGo online fundraising platform. This afternoon, the order was issued. It binds any and all parties with possession or control over these donations.

Posting from its official Gab account and also on Twitter, GiveSendGo stated that the courts of Canada have no jurisdiction over the company and that the Freedom Convoy will receive its funds as normal. The company’s statement reads: “Know this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo. All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns, not least of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign.”

This is the globalist oligarchy’s second attempt to prevent financial aid from reaching the trucker’s revolt, which continues to gain momentum. The first came on February 3, when the leftist-run platform GoFundMe froze $10 million in funds destined for the Freedom Convoy.

After initially trying to redirect the funds to “verified charities,” GoFundMe backed down in the face of public outcry and threats of investigation from Republican state attorneys general in the U.S, saying it would refund donors instead.

In the meantime, the Christian, pro-freedom website GiveSendGo offered to host the Freedom Convoy’s fundraiser. In just a week, the new fundraiser has raised over $8.6 million.

According to the fundraising page, which was set up by organizers of the Freedom Convoy, funds will be dispersed to truckers participating in the protest to aid in the cost of their journey, to cover the cost of fuel, and for food and shelter as needed.

While the Ontario court order may make it difficult for the funds to reach the truckers via the traditional finance sector, no court order and no government has the ability to intercept or freeze funds if they are distributed through a decentralized cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency innovations have even created the potential for transactions that cannot be traced by state actors. “Privacy coins” like Monero, ZCash and Pirate Chain are either anonymous by default, or have options for anonymous and untraceable transactions.

Truckers protesting for freedom from draconian coronavirus policies are now blockading border crossings at the Canada-Montana border, the Canada-North Dakota border, and the Ambassador Bridge bordering Canada and Michigan, a critical route for trade between the U.S. and its northern neighbor.

The Canadian government has proven powerless in the face of the revolt by essential workers, and cracks are beginning to show in the regime’s unity.

The province of Alberta ended its state-mandated vaccine passports earlier this week, although Alberta premier Jason Kenney said businesses would still be allowed to mandate vaccines — a response that did not satisfy the truckers.

Footage obtained by Rebel News indicates that Ontario under Doug Ford will also soon release a statement on ending vaccine passports in the province, even as his government seeks to prevent GiveSendGo’s funds from reaching the truckers.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is enduring daily heckles in the Canadian Parliament, and his own liberal party is starting to break ranks. Liberal MP Joël Lightbound rebuked his party leader on Tuesday, accusing his party leadership of taking a decision to “wedge, to divide and to stigmatize.”

In the U.S., the Biden administration is urging Trudeau to crack down on the trucker protests, while the security state is warning that copycat convoys could soon be taking place here, too.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.