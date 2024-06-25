Shooting suspect Eric Adams allegedly killed himself Tuesday after reportedly shooting five people dead in Las Vegas on Monday.

FOX 5 reported that Adams is believed to have killed five people at a Las Vegas apartment complex in “the 300 block of Casa Norte Dr.” shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

He then allegedly fled the scene and was located by officers a short time later.

BREAKING: A search is underway for a man suspected of killing 5 people in a North Las Vegas shooting spree. Police say. 47-year-old Eric Adams is considered armed and extremely dangerous. https://t.co/KgAFxvffb7 — KTNV | Channel 13 News Las Vegas (@KTNV) June 25, 2024

Officers eventually cornered Adams who ignored commands to drop his gun, allegedly pointing it toward himself and taking his own life instead.

the Associated Press (AP) noted that the deceased included a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 40s, and two women in their 20s.

A 13-year-old girl was shot but survived and is in critical condition.

