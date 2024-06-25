Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) soared to victory in the Republican primary for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District on Tuesday evening.

Boebert received 42,741 votes, or 43.4 percent of the vote, while her opponent, Jerry Sonnenberg, who previously served in the Colorado Senate for the first district between January 2015 and January 2023, received 14,017 votes, or 14.2 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

Deborah Flora, the founder of Parents United America, received 13,466 votes, or 13.7 percent, while Richard Holtorf received 10,742 votes or 10.9 percent of the vote.

The election was called at 9:22 p.m.

Decision Desk HQ projects Lauren Boebert wins the Republican primary for US House in Colorado's 4th Congressional District.
#DecisionMade: 9:15pm ET

Boebert is currently serving as a representative for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

She revealed that she would be running for reelection for Rep. Ken Buck’s (R-CO) seat representing Colorado’s 4th Congressional District after he announced in March he would be resigning.

She did not run in the special election to decide who would serve out the remainder of Buck’s current term.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Boebert cast blame on the Democrats using “dark money” to try to unseat her in her current district.

Colorado’s 4th Congressional District is described as being more conservative than Boebert’s current district, according to the Denver Post:

The 4th District, which covers most of the state’s Eastern Plains, from the Wyoming border to the Oklahoma panhandle, is being vacated by Buck, who has held the mostly rural district since 2015. Several Republicans have already announced their intention to run in that district, where recently redrawn boundaries have taken in suburban Douglas County, south of Denver. The 4th District is considerably more conservative than the 3rd, according to active voter registration lists filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. While Republicans outnumber Democrats in Boebert’s current district by arround 34,000 voters, that gap is closer to 100,000 voters in Buck’s district.

