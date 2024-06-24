Biden Campaign Launches Media Blitz Ahead of Trump Debate

Get ready to see and hear more about President Joe Biden in the countdown to the first presidential debate of 2024 on Thursday. Much, much more.

The octogenarian and his Republican challenger, former President Donald Trump, will meet in the 90-minute showdown and the Biden-Harris camp sent out a memo Sunday detailing events and mass advertising voters can expect from the campaign in the days ahead, the Hill reports.

“Now, with the debate just days away, Team Biden-Harris is putting a magnifying glass on the choice this week as Democrats in Atlanta and across the country organize around this moment,” Michael Tyler, communications director for the campaign, said in the memo.

To that end, the campaign is reportedly planning more than 1,600 events, including community gatherings, trainings and canvassing, across battleground states this week, according to the memo.

Democrats will also host more than 300 debate watch parties Thursday night.

That's when Joe's at his best–angry and yelling. https://t.co/yjPmRUpay6 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 22, 2024

Team Biden-Harris is now in the process of rolling out new television, digital and radio advertisements leading up to the debate. The ads are “focusing on the threat that Trump poses to reproductive care, to an economy that works for the middle class, and to our democracy,” according to the memo as seen by the Hill.

The Biden team attempt to go on the front foot with prepackaged advertising and media promotions stands in stark contrast to the man himself as he seeks a return to the White House.

By Thursday Biden will have spent an entire week locked away at Camp David in Maryland as his team seeks to prepare him to face Trump, as Breitbart News reported.

The debate will be hosted by CNN in Atlanta, and moderated by the network’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper.

It will start at 9 p.m. and will be 90 minutes long. There will be no live audience present for the duration.