Video: Facebook Manager of Global Community Development Allegedly Tried to Meet 13-Year-Old Boy for Sex

Facebook, now known as Meta, has fired a manager of global community development after he was caught on tape allegedly trying to meet with a 13-year-old boy for sex. The Masters of the Universe claimed to Breitbart News that “the seriousness of these allegations cannot be overstated,” but one TechCrunch reporter claims the company attempted to talk him out of covering the story, claiming it was not newsworthy.

Facebook (now called Meta) has confirmed to Breitbart News that Manager of Global Community Development Jeren A. Miles no longer works for the company after he was caught on camera allegedly attempting to meet with a 13-year-old for sex. A video of Miles published by the amateur pedophile hunters PCI Predator Catchers Indianapolis went viral across YouTube, Reddit, and other websites.

The full video of the confrontation can be found on YouTube:

In the video, Miles does not admit to engaging in a specific sex act or planning to carry out a sex act, but he does admit to having graphic and inappropriate communications with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old boy.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed to Breitbart News that Miles no longer works for the company, claiming the company is investigating the situation. The spokesperson stated:

The seriousness of these allegations cannot be overstated. The individual is no longer employed with the company. We are actively investigating this situation and cannot provide further comment at this time.

Miles has since deleted all of his social profiles including Facebook and Twitter. TechCrunch has also reported on the situation and notes that a Facebook spokesperson tried to talk them out of covering the story, claiming it was not “newsworthy.” TechCrunch stated:

…a statement from a Meta spokesperson provided to us by Drew Pusateri. I’ll point out that Pusateri also tried to talk me out of the newsworthiness of this story over the phone before sending over the statement, noting that other outlets were not covering it (thanks for the advice).

The video of Miles being confronted by PCI Predator Catchers Indianapolis can be viewed on Reddit here.

