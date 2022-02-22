Sliders Courtesy of ‘Flippy:’ White Castle to Install 100 Burger Flipping Robots

Fast-food chain White Castle is addressing its problems in hiring restaurant workers by outsourcing some of its jobs to robots, planning on installing “Flippy 2” robotic burger flippers in 100 locations to serve its iconic sliders.

Today reports that the popular midwestern fast-food chain White Castle is planning on filling some of its jobs with robots. The company will reportedly be installing Miso Robotics’ “Flippy 2” robot hamburger flippers in 100 locations. Flippy began replacing restaurant workers in 2017.

White Castle has been trialing robotic fry cooks since September 2020 when it installed its first “Flippy” robot in a Chicago restaurant. The company upgraded to a “Flippy 2” model at the Chicago location in November 2021 and has since decided to launch a larger version of the program nationwide. The 100 restaurants receiving Flippy 2 robots represent about one-third of the company’s 350 restaurants throughout the midwest, southwest, and New York. If the test is successful, it is expected that White Castle will install even more robotic workers in the future.

Miso Robotics said in a statement: “By taking over the work of an entire fry station, Flippy 2 alleviates the pain points that come with back-of-house roles at quick-service restaurants to create a working environment for its human coworkers that maximizes the efficiency of the kitchen. The improved workflow allows for the redeployment of team members to focus on creating memorable moments for customers.”

White Castle isn’t the only company to attempt to integrate new technology in its restaurants, McDonald’s has been using automated cashiers for some time and is working with AI firms to streamline its drive-thru order-taking systems.

