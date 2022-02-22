So Much for Remote Work: Popular Business Messaging App Slack Crashes

The popular workplace communication platform Slack is reportedly experiencing issues and is down for many users globally. Companies that rely on Slack to manage their remote workforce have been left scrambling on Tuesday morning as the outage hit right as America’s workday kicked into gear.

TechCrunch reports that Slack, the popular workplace communication and organization platform, is down for many users globally with the company reporting widespread problems starting Tuesday morning. The company’s status page states: “Slack is not loading for some users,” noting that the problems began around 9:25 a.m. EST.

Slack acknowledged the issue in a tweet, stating: “Some customers may be experiencing issues with loading Slack. We’ll provide a status update once we have more information. We’re sorry for the disruption.”

Some customer may be experiencing issues with loading Slack. We'll provide a status update once we have more information. We're sorry for the disruption. https://t.co/rd7foQMlhf — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) February 22, 2022

Users took to popular issue-reporting websites like DownDetector to comment on the issues, many joking about the issue. One user stated: “Someone said: ‘hurry up and fix it before they make us use teams’… I kind of felt that lol. But fr… Hurry up!” Teams is Microsoft’s competitor product to Slack.

“Down in Gotham,” one user stated to which another replied: “I already signaled Batman. We should be good soon.” Users across Twitter celebrated the Slack outage, the remote work equivalent of a “snow day” for school children:

Slack is down. We're all free. Run for your lives. — Max Steele (@maxasteele) February 22, 2022

Logging into work after a 3 day weekend to find out #slack is down…. pic.twitter.com/nuvpE0C0Qd — Matt (@razorsharpe99) February 22, 2022

if slack stays down for 15 minutes we legally get to go home — (@allcaps_PHIL) February 22, 2022

When Slack goes down at the beginning of your day. pic.twitter.com/5uOXPeyHCq — Mike Myers (@clothedwithsky) February 22, 2022

Microsoft Teams when Slack is down pic.twitter.com/M7w8OKKQBr — Filipé (@phfizzle) February 22, 2022

Breitbart News will continue to follow Big Tech’s service outages.

