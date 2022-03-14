We’re Not Sending Our Best: Comedian Pete Davidson Is Heading to Space Aboard Blue Origin Capsule

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson has been confirmed to be visiting space aboard one of billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin capsules later this month. He will join a group of wealthy passengers on Blue Origin’s fourth flight to space.

The New York Post reports that Saturday Night Live comedian and actor Pete Davidson, known for his tattoo of Hillary Clinton and ongoing feud with musician Kanye West, will be blasting off for space aboard one of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue origin capsules in late March. Davidson will be joined by five other paying customers, including SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle, her husband and Tricor International CEO Mark Hagle, Commercial Space Technologies President George Nield, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen, and investor Marty Allen. It has not been disclosed what each passenger paid to join the flight.

The crew will depart for low-Earth orbit on March 23 from a launch site in Texas for the fourth flight with human passengers as part of Blue Origin’s “New Shepard” program. Other previous passengers aboard the Blue Origin shuttle include Jeff Bezos himself, Star Trek actor William Shatner, and former NFL star and current Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan.

A Pete Davidson source told Page Six when the news first broke earlier this month: “Pete is excited. They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen.” Breitbart News previously reported that users were quick to ridicule Davidson, joking that he was leaving orbit solely to escape Kanye West who has made his anger with Davidson public following news that Davidson was dating Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

