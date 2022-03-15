Sorry, Papa Pete: Tesla Raises Prices on All Models After Buttigieg Suggests Buying an EV to Combat Pain at the Pump

Elon Musk’s Tesla has increased the prices of its entire lineup of electric vehicles shortly after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg promoted electric cars as a solution to high gas prices.

The Verge reports that Tesla has raised prices across its entire vehicle lineup by between 5 and 10 percent. The cheapest Tesla vehicle, the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, now has a starting price point of $46,990. The company’s top-end Model X Tri motor has increased in price by $12,500, from $126,490 to $138,990.

Last Wednesday, Tesla increased the cost of a number of its long-range model, but the recent price raises are more substantial and apply to the company’s entire vehicle lineup. The Verge compiled a price increase chart which can be seen below:

Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive: $44,990 to $46,990

$44,990 to $46,990 Model 3 Long Range: $51,990 to $54,490

$51,990 to $54,490 Model 3 Performance: $58,990 to $61,990

$58,990 to $61,990 Model Y Long Range: $59,990 to $62,990

$59,990 to $62,990 Model Y Performance: $64,990 to $67,990

$64,990 to $67,990 Model S Dual Motor: $94,990 to $99,990

$94,990 to $99,990 Model S Tri Motor: $129,990 to $135,990

$129,990 to $135,990 Model X Dual Motor: $104,990 to $114,990

$104,990 to $114,990 Model X Tri Motor: $126,490 to $138,990

Earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that his companies were suffering from inflation pressure in raw materials and logistics. Many of the materials used to manufacture electric vehicles such as steel, nickel, and palladium, have increased in price.

Tesla & SpaceX are seeing significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logistics — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Recently, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg suggested that Americans struggling with high gas prices switch to electric vehicles to save money. Breitbart News reported on Buttigieg’s comments, in which he stated “Clean transportation can bring significant cost savings for the American people as well. So the people from rural, to suburban, to urban communities can all benefit from the gas savings of driving an EV.”

He went on to add: “In our economy, transportation is the single biggest contributor to climate change.” Many were quick to take issue with Buttigieg’s suggestion. “How many people have a spare $56,000 for an electric car? What about the charging costs? This is not a realistic solution,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said:

How many people have a spare $56,000 for an electric car? What about the charging costs? This is not a realistic solution. https://t.co/pnAWmznwAP — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 8, 2022

This is a meme but its also literally what Buttigieg said today pic.twitter.com/8oxUmjjYjO — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) March 8, 2022

Trump in 2020: "If Biden got in, you'd be paying $7, $8, $9. Then they'd say 'get rid of your car!'" Pete Buttigieg this week: If gas prices are too high, just buy an electric car! pic.twitter.com/6xGcptsKD3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2022

El Paso has a $42,000 medium household income and gas prices shot up above four dollars a gallon. Just get an electric car, says Pete Buttigieg. The average price for electric car is $50,000. These people don't live in reality. — Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress (@ArmendarizDis16) March 7, 2022

Gas prices got you down? Pete Buttigieg says too bad-buy an electric vehicle. You couldn’t buy an electric car right now even if you could afford one. Out-of-touch and tone deaf! pic.twitter.com/KPxWzYznjU — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) March 8, 2022

