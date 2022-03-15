Sorry, Papa Pete: Tesla Raises Prices on All Models After Buttigieg Suggests Buying an EV to Combat Pain at the Pump

Secretary of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg listens during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Elon Musk’s Tesla has increased the prices of its entire lineup of electric vehicles shortly after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg promoted electric cars as a solution to high gas prices.

The Verge reports that Tesla has raised prices across its entire vehicle lineup by between 5 and 10 percent. The cheapest Tesla vehicle, the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive, now has a starting price point of $46,990. The company’s top-end Model X Tri motor has increased in price by $12,500, from $126,490 to $138,990.

Elon Musk watches SpaceX launch

Elon Musk (Joe Raedle /Getty)

Last Wednesday, Tesla increased the cost of a number of its long-range model, but the recent price raises are more substantial and apply to the company’s entire vehicle lineup. The Verge compiled a price increase chart which can be seen below:

  • Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive: $44,990 to $46,990
  • Model 3 Long Range: $51,990 to $54,490
  • Model 3 Performance: $58,990 to $61,990
  • Model Y Long Range: $59,990 to $62,990
  • Model Y Performance: $64,990 to $67,990
  • Model S Dual Motor: $94,990 to $99,990
  • Model S Tri Motor: $129,990 to $135,990
  • Model X Dual Motor: $104,990 to $114,990
  • Model X Tri Motor: $126,490 to $138,990

Earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that his companies were suffering from inflation pressure in raw materials and logistics. Many of the materials used to manufacture electric vehicles such as steel, nickel, and palladium, have increased in price.

Recently, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg suggested that Americans struggling with high gas prices switch to electric vehicles to save money. Breitbart News reported on Buttigieg’s comments, in which he stated “Clean transportation can bring significant cost savings for the American people as well. So the people from rural, to suburban, to urban communities can all benefit from the gas savings of driving an EV.”

He went on to add: “In our economy, transportation is the single biggest contributor to climate change.” Many were quick to take issue with Buttigieg’s suggestion. “How many people have a spare $56,000 for an electric car? What about the charging costs? This is not a realistic solution,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said:

